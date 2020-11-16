Samsung The Frame TV gets a new 20 piece collection from Magnum Photos

Samsung has announced that it is expanding the art and photos available for its The Frame TV with a new collection of 20 photos from Magnum Photos.

These new photos will be available exclusively through the Samsung Art Store until the 14th of December 2020.

The photographs in the new Magnum collection were taken by world renowned artists and photographers that include Elliott Erwitt, Burt Glinn, Stuart Franklin, Thomas Hoepker and Bruno Barbey and feature specially curated pieces that capture iconic destinations and memorable eras from across the world.

“We know that people today across the world are traveling less and spending more time at home,” said Jongsuk Chu, Executive Vice President of Visual Display Business at Samsung Electronics. “By offering these breathtaking photographs from iconic locations across the world and pairing them with The Frame’s vivid QLED picture quality, we hope to give consumers a premium virtual travel experience in the comfort of their home.”

