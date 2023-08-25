Samsung The Frame-Disney100 Edition TV unveiled

Samsung has teamed up with Disney and to celebrate 100- years of Disney, Samsung is launching a special edition version of its The Frame TV, the Samsung The Frame-Disney100 Edition.

“We are thrilled to offer this one-of-a-kind edition of The Frame to celebrate Disney’s landmark 100th anniversary,” said Cheolgi Kim, Executive Vice President of Visual Display Business at Samsung Electronics. “These collaborations serve as an exciting way to spotlight The Frame’s distinct features, which revolutionised how we use our screens and consume content. We hope this unique edition of The Frame allows more people to experience the wonderful viewing experience the TV has to offer.”

The Frame – Disney100 Edition exemplifies a delightful blend of Samsung technology and Disney creativity. Upon powering on the TV, viewers are greeted by a Samsung x Disney100 onscreen logo. The TV also features an exclusive bezel in the Disney100 signature colour — platinum silver metal — paired with a special Disney edition SolarCell remote as a nod to Disney’s most beloved character, Mickey Mouse.

You can find out more information about the new Samsung The Frame-Disney100 Edition TV over at Samsung;’s website at the link below, it is available with a 65-inch display and retails for £1,999 in the UK.

