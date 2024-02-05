Samsung Teams Up with Transport for London

Samsung has announced a new partnership with Transport for London to highlight Google’s new Circle to Search feature which first launched on the new Samsung Galaxy S24 smartphone with a new Tube Map. The original London Tube map was designed 90 years ago.

In a transformative collaboration, the world-famous Tube Map, which was designed by Harry Beck in 1933, has been reimagined into a circle to more clearly emphasise the Circle line. The temporary redesign champions the new Circle to Search with Google feature – a new tool on the Galaxy S24 device where users can instantly search anything you see on your phone, without switching apps. It can quickly help you find a recipe for something delicious you saw on social or where to buy the shirt someone’s wearing in a photo by drawing a simple gesture with the S Pen or finger.

As part of the two-week collaborative takeover, the limited-edition map, which has been designed to work as a functional map of the Tube network, will be on display on Circle line platforms at five stations: King’s Cross, Blackfriars, Westminster, Liverpool Street, Paddington. While not replacing the current Tube map, it shows all 11 London Underground lines, and also temporarily shows the Circle line as the ‘Circle to Search’ line.

You can find out more details about the new partnership between Samsung and Transport foer London and the new Tube Map over at Samsung’s website at the lionk below.

