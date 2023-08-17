Samsung Tab S9 Ultra gets reviewed (Video)

The Samsung Tab S9 Ultra was made official last month, the device is the top tablet in the Samsung Galaxy Tab range. We previously saw an unboxing video of this new tablet and now we have another video, this one is a review of the device.

The video below from Marques Brownlee gives us a look at the new Samsung Tab S9 Ultra and its large 14.6-inch display, let’s find out some more details about this new flagship Samsung Android tablet.

As we can see from the video, the new Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra looks impressive and it comes with a range of high-end specifications, these include a 14.6-inch display and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 mobile processor.

The tablet comes with a range of RAM and storage options, you can choose from 12GB or 16GB of RAM or 256GB, 512GB or 1TB of included storage and the device also has a microSD card slot which can take up to a 1TB card.

The tablet comes with an 11,200 mAh battery and it features 45W fast charging, it also comes with a fingerprint sensor and Samsung DEX, plus it comes with Android 13 and One UI 5.1, pricing for this model starts at £1,199.

Source & Image Credit: Marques Brownlee



