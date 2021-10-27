Samsung SmartThings gets new features and more

Samsung has announced that it’s adding new features to its SmartThings platform, with the addition of a new protocol, which is called Matter.

The addition of the Matter protocol will allow for Samsung devices to control Matter-enabled devices using Samsung Galaxy devices, TVs, and Family Hub appliances.

Unveiled earlier this year, Matter is an industry-changing connectivity standard created by more than 180 companies and is transforming the smart home industry. Matter aims to become the de-facto standard in every home, that offers consumers interoperability between devices, flexibility and more choices when purchasing connected home devices. As an initial founding member, SmartThings is one of the most flexible platforms able to work with multiple protocols including, Zigbee, Z-Wave, and now, Matter, enabling consumers with existing smart homes to seamlessly integrate new devices into their homes. In addition, Matter opens a brand new chapter of innovation for developers around the globe, allowing more time to focus on creativity while reducing time spent on replicating efforts across various ecosystems.

“We truly believe that Matter is the foundation and future of IoT, and we are thrilled that Samsung SmartThings will be embedding it into so many products accelerating smart home adoption and bringing users more convenient connected home experiences wherever they are,” said Michelle Mindala-Freeman, Head of Marketing for the Connectivity Standards Alliance.

