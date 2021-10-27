Samsung brings YellowKorner art to The Frame TV

Samsung has announced a new partnership with YellowKorner to bring their art to their The Frame TV, a range of art will be available through the Art Store.

The Frame TV will offer a range of photographs from the YelloKorner collection, YellowKorner was founded in 2006 and offered more than 3,000 limited edition prints.

Through the partnership, The Frame will offer an extensive collection of photographs curated by YellowKorner, allowing viewers to discover and experience the magic of photography in a way that has never been possible before. The Frame will also be displayed in some YellowKorner’s art galleries in France, where customers will be able to discover The Frame and get the possibility, through a QR code, to have information about The Frame.

Additionally, Samsung and YellowKorner will partner with renowned and emerging artists to hold exhibitions in Paris with the goal of democratizing art photography. Both websites, Samsung and YellowKorner will indicate details, where visitors will be able to deep dive into the partnership, the iconic Lifestyle TV and its leading art platform, the Art Store, where some YellowKorner artists present.

The Art Store currently has over 1,500 works of art from more than 600 artists in 42 different countries that consumers can enjoy in 4K picture quality from museums and galleries around the world, including the Albertina Museum in Vienna, the Hermitage State Museum in Saint Petersburg, the Prado Museum in Madrid, the Tate Modern in London, the Van Gogh Museum in Amsterdam and LUMAS.

