Samsung teams up with Musée du Louvre for The Frame TV

Samsung has announced that it has teamed up with Musée du Louvre for its Samsung The Frame TV, artworks from the museum will be available on the Samsung TV.

The Samsung Frame TV is designed to look like a picture frame and when the TV is not in use it can be used to display artwork.

With new artworks from the Louvre joining the collection, The Frame now boasts a catalog with over 1,500 works of art from 42 different countries that consumers can enjoy in 4K picture quality from museums and galleries around the world, including the Prado Museum in Madrid, the Albertina Museum in Vienna, the Tate Modern in London, the Van Gogh Museum in Amsterdam, the Hermitage State Museum in Saint Petersburg and LUMAS.

“Ever since we launched our lifestyle TV portfolio in 2017, we have focused on developing the Art Store platform with prestigious partners. We want to offer much more than a television, inviting Art into the homes of The Frame owners everywhere. This catalog lists works by hundreds of artists, covering diverse periods, from ancient civilizations to modern art,” explained Wonjin Lee, President and Head of Service Biz Team at Samsung Electronics. “This year, we are proud to join forces with one of the most famous museums in the world, the Louvre, to enhance this collection and offer a taste of French heritage throughout the world.”

