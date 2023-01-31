Samsung SmartThings app for iOS now works with Matter devices

Samsung has announced that its SmartThings app for iOS is now compatible with Matter devices, the app is available for the iPhone and iPad.

SmartThings received support for Matter last year and it has been available on Android devices since then and now it is coming to the iPhone.

The premier technology enabling connected living and driving the future of IoT, announced Matter controller support is now available on iOS.

SmartThings is continuing to promote access to smart technology that allows people to live easier, save money, and protect the environment. SmartThings showcased its Matter-certified products at CES this year, which featured the SmartThings Station, a smart home hub and charging port that can control and charge devices in the home.

In addition to SmartThings Hubs and the SmartThings Android App that received Matter functionality in 2022, Matter support is now available in the latest version of SmartThings in the app store.

Matter is the latest SmartHome standard that is designed to work with multiple platforms, this means that it is easier to control multiple devices for different platforms, making it easier for deeper integration into Smart Homes.

The latest version of the Samsung SmartThings app is now available to download from the Apple app store.

Source SmartThings





