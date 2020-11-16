New Samsung Smart Monitor range launched globally

Samsung has announced that it is launching its new range of Smart Monitors globally and there are a number of different models in the range.

The Samsung M7 is a 32 inch Smart Monitor with an Ultra HD resolution of 3,840 x 2160 pixels, HDR10 and more.

The Samsung M5 comes with a FHD display and this models is available in two sizes, 27 inches and 32 inches.

Around the world, work, education and entertainment have transformed into home-centered activities,” said Hyesung Ha, Senior Vice President of Visual Display Business at Samsung Electronics. “With this new normal, it is no surprise that most indicators show a rise in digital activities and many are rethinking their technology use at home. Our new Smart Monitor is a direct response to that demand. Consumers no longer have to choose between a screen for one or the other as this display brings it all together.”

The new Samsung Smart Monitor provides numerous connectivity options for both PCs and smartphones. Users can connect their personal mobile devices with just a simple tap using Tap View,1 App Casting or Apple AirPlay 2. For a complete desktop experience using a mobile device, users can also connect to the monitor with Samsung DeX.

The new Samsung Smart Monitor is now available in the US, Canada and China and it will also be headed to more countries soon.

Source Samsung

