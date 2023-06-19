Samsung Self Repair Program lands in the UK

Samsung has announced that it is launching its Self Repair Program in the UK and customers will be able to purchase parts and tools to repair their smartphones at home, this will be available for a range of devices to start.

You will be able to purchase parts to repair a range of devices which will include the Samsung Galaxy S20, the Galaxy S21, and the Galaxy S22 smartphones and also the Samsung Galaxy Book Pro and Galaxy Book Pro 360.

Starting today, Samsung Galaxy S20, 21, and S22 series users in Europe can replace the phone screen, back glass and charging ports. Galaxy Book Pro series owners will have access to seven genuine parts to take repair into their own hands. This includes the case front, case rear, display, battery, touchpad, power key with fingerprint reader, and rubber feet. Customers will also be able to keep all repair tools so they can use them whenever they need, providing a convenient, no-hassle experience to fix their Galaxy devices at any time.

Samsung is committed to expanding its Self-Repair programme in the near future to include more devices, repair tools, manuals and markets. These efforts seek to broaden access to repair capabilities, empowering Galaxy customers with more choices to repair their technology.

Samsung is expected to add more devices to their Samsung Self Repair Program in the future and you can find out more details about the program over at Samsung’s website at the link below.

Source Samsung



