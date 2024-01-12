Samsung Screen Experience Zone opens at CES

Samsung has unveiled its latest high-end TVs at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas and they have now opened the Samsung Screen Experience Zone at CES where they are showcasing all of their latest TV and displays.

With more consumers desiring quality appliances to enjoy various forms of entertainment, Samsung has consistently sought to raise the bar for viewing experiences through its innovations. In line with this, the company showcased some of its premium appliances and newest services at the Screen Experience Zone in its CES booth. From the Neo QLED 8K ultra-large, high-definition TVs to Ballie smart home companion, the Screen Experience Zone was a must-see section for attendees.

As a TV market leader for nearly two decades, Samsung’s premium displays have continually set the standard for viewing experiences. Building off this expertise, Samsung integrated AI technology into its TVs to create the 2024 Neo QLED 8K — offering users superior viewing experiences with the latest technical features.

The Neo QLED 8K contains the NQ8 AI Gen3 Processor,­ the company’s most advanced AI-powered processor to date. The processor supports a neural processing unit (NPU) that is twice as fast as previous versions and an AI neural network eight times larger than before. As the processor utilizes deep learning and 8K AI Upscaling Pro technology, it automatically adjusts image and sound quality, delivering picture-perfect 8K content every time.

You can find out more information about the new Samsung Screen Experience Zone at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas over at the Samsung website at the link below.

Source Samsung



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals