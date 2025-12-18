Samsung Reveals 2026 Micro RGB Series: AI-Powered, Glare-Free, and Color-Perfect

Samsung is poised to transform the home entertainment industry in 2026 with the introduction of its expanded Micro RGB TV lineup. Boasting an impressive range of screen sizes, from 55 inches to a staggering 115 inches, this new series aims to deliver unrivaled picture quality and innovative technology. The Micro RGB TV technology is engineered to provide lifelike colors, exceptional clarity, and an immersive viewing experience, making it an ideal choice for movie enthusiasts, sports fans, and TV aficionados.

At the heart of this innovation lies the sub-100 μm red, green, and blue LEDs that emit light independently, allowing ultra-precise light control and enhanced color accuracy. This advanced display architecture is further complemented by Samsung’s proprietary AI-powered features, such as 4K AI Upscaling Pro and AI Motion Enhancer Pro, which work in tandem to refine brightness, smooth motion, and add clarity in real-time. The result is a viewing experience that is both captivating and true-to-life, setting a new standard for home entertainment.

Unmatched Features for a Premium Viewing Experience

Powering the Micro RGB TV lineup is the Micro RGB AI Engine Pro, a next-generation AI chipset designed to deliver frame-by-frame clarity and realism. With features like Micro RGB Color Booster Pro and Micro RGB HDR Pro, viewers can immerse themselves in a world of vivid colors and hyper-realistic visuals that rival real-life experiences. The Micro RGB Precision Color 100 technology, certified by VDE, achieves an impressive 100% of the BT.2020 wide color gamut, ensuring brilliant brightness and lifelike hues that bring content to life.

In addition to its stunning visual performance, Samsung has integrated its upgraded Vision AI Companion, which combines large language model (LLM)-powered intelligence with natural conversation capabilities. This innovative feature allows users to interact with their TVs through conversational search, proactive recommendations, and access to AI-powered apps such as Live Translate and Generative Wallpaper. Furthermore, Samsung’s Glare Free technology minimizes reflections, ensuring clear color and contrast in any lighting condition, making it suitable for various viewing environments.

Pricing and Availability

The 2026 Micro RGB TV lineup will be available in six sizes: 55, 65, 75, 85, 100, and 115 inches, catering to a wide range of living spaces and preferences. While Samsung has yet to disclose specific pricing details, industry experts anticipate that the lineup will target the premium segment of the market, reflecting its advanced technology and superior performance. Consumers can expect to see these models in stores and online shortly after their highly anticipated debut at CES 2026, which takes place in Las Vegas from January 6-9.

Specifications

Screen Sizes: 55″, 65″, 75″, 85″, 100″, 115″

55″, 65″, 75″, 85″, 100″, 115″ Display Technology: Micro RGB with sub-100 μm red, green, and blue LEDs

Micro RGB with sub-100 μm red, green, and blue LEDs AI Features: 4K AI Upscaling Pro, AI Motion Enhancer Pro, Micro RGB AI Engine Pro

4K AI Upscaling Pro, AI Motion Enhancer Pro, Micro RGB AI Engine Pro Color Accuracy: Micro RGB Precision Color 100, 100% BT.2020 wide color gamut

Micro RGB Precision Color 100, 100% BT.2020 wide color gamut Audio Features: Dolby Atmos®, Adaptive Sound Pro, Q-Symphony, Eclipsa Audio

Dolby Atmos®, Adaptive Sound Pro, Q-Symphony, Eclipsa Audio Smart Features: Vision AI Companion, conversational search, AI-powered apps

Vision AI Companion, conversational search, AI-powered apps Additional Technology: Glare Free technology for minimized reflections

Explore More Cutting-Edge Innovations

For technology enthusiasts and early adopters seeking the latest advancements in home entertainment, Samsung’s Micro RGB TVs are just the tip of the iceberg. The company’s relentless pursuit of innovation extends to AI-driven smart features, immersive audio systems, and energy-efficient display technologies, all of which are shaping the future of consumer electronics. As the industry continues to evolve, Samsung remains at the forefront, offering a diverse range of products that cater to the ever-changing needs and preferences of consumers. Whether you’re looking to upgrade your home theater or explore the possibilities of AI-powered devices, Samsung’s 2026 lineup promises to deliver an unparalleled experience that will redefine the way we consume and interact with digital content.

Source Samsung



