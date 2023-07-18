Samsung opening Galaxy Experience Spaces from new Galaxy smartphones

Samsung has announced that it is opening a range of new Galaxy Experience Spaces on the 267th of July to show off its latest Galaxy smartphones. Samsung is holding Galaxy Unpacked later this month.

The Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event will take place on the 236th of July and the new Galaxy Z Fold 5 and the Galaxy Z Flip 5 smartphones will be unveiled at the event, the Galaxy Experience Spaces will be located at 7 worldwide locations. These will include Seoul, South Korea and New York, U.S., and more.

“We’re excited to offer visitors the chance to immerse themselves in the latest Galaxy ecosystem and see first-hand how it can enrich their everyday lives,” said Stephanie Choi, EVP & Head of Marketing of the Mobile eXperience Business at Samsung Electronics. “We look forward to welcoming all those who visit to an interactive and personalized setting at one of our global Galaxy Experience Spaces.”

Samsung invites consumers to “Join the flip side” and explore a new way of thinking and living, built on a foundation of openness and inclusion that goes beyond the boundaries of what was previously possible.

Fans can visit the fun and colorful open market-themed spaces to get hands-on with the latest devices, see the potential of Galaxy’s connected ecosystem and participate in interactive exhibits. Visitors will learn more about the design breakthroughs that make the latest Galaxy devices possible, exploring some of their newest features and how they excel at tasks such as gaming and multi-content viewing on upcoming Galaxy devices. Visitors can also lean into their creative sides with customizable and playful designs and sets, as well as experience typical in-store functions as if they were shopping using a web-based app, thanks to technology from Samsung Wallet.

You can find out more details about the new Samsung Galaxy Experience Spaces over at the Samsung website at the link below, we are looking forward to finding out more details about these new Samsung devices.

Source Samsung



