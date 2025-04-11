Samsung Onyx: Redefining Cinema with Immersive Engaging Displays

The Samsung Onyx Cinema LED Display is transforming the way audiences experience movies. Unlike traditional projection systems, the Onyx screen delivers unparalleled picture quality with 4K HDR resolution, vivid colors, deep blacks, and infinite contrast. This innovative technology ensures that every frame is presented with stunning clarity and precision, faithfully capturing the filmmaker’s vision and transporting viewers into the heart of the story.

Certified by Digital Cinema Initiatives (DCI), the Onyx screen eliminates common issues associated with traditional projection systems, such as poor edge resolution and inconsistent brightness, creating a truly immersive and captivating visual environment. The Onyx display’s versatility extends beyond movies, making it an ideal platform for hosting live sports events, concerts, gaming tournaments, and corporate presentations. This flexibility allows theaters to diversify their offerings and attract a wider audience, maximizing the value of their investment in the Onyx technology.

Enhanced Comfort and Space Optimization

Samsung Onyx not only transforms the visual experience but also redefines the physical cinema space. Traditional projectors require bulky setups and separate projection rooms, which can limit seating capacity and restrict layout options. In contrast, the Onyx Cinema LED Display maximizes available space by eliminating the need for a dedicated projection room. This space optimization enables theaters to incorporate luxury seating options, such as recliners or dining tables, elevating the overall comfort and enjoyment for moviegoers.

With flexible scaling options, the Onyx screen can be customized to fit any auditorium size without compromising picture quality. Whether installed in a small art-house theater or a grand multiplex, the Onyx display ensures that every seat in the house offers a consistent, high-quality viewing experience. This means that all audience members, regardless of their position in the theater, can be fully immersed in the story and appreciate the intricate details of the filmmaker’s vision.

Reliability and Long-Term Performance

Samsung Onyx is designed with long-term reliability in mind, featuring an Auto Calibration Solution that maintains color consistency across all modules. This innovative technology ensures that the Onyx display delivers optimal picture quality from the moment of installation throughout its operational lifetime, minimizing maintenance requirements and ensuring a consistent viewing experience for audiences.

In a testament to its durability and reliability, the Onyx Cinema LED Display comes with the industry’s first and longest 10-year warranty. This unprecedented warranty sets a new standard for durability in cinema technology, providing theater owners with peace of mind and confidence in their investment. By choosing Samsung Onyx, exhibitors can focus on delivering exceptional experiences to their patrons, knowing that their display technology is built to last.

Pricing and Availability

The Samsung Onyx Cinema LED Display is available for installation in premium theaters worldwide. Pricing varies based on screen size and customization options, with flexible scaling to fit any auditorium. Interested theater owners can contact Samsung for detailed pricing information and to discuss installation requirements specific to their venue.

Samsung’s team of experts works closely with theater owners to assess their unique needs and develop a customized solution that optimizes the performance of the Onyx display within their space. From initial consultation to final installation and ongoing support, Samsung is committed to ensuring a seamless integration of the Onyx technology into each theater’s operations.

Specifications

Resolution: 4K HDR

4K HDR Certification: Digital Cinema Initiatives (DCI)

Digital Cinema Initiatives (DCI) Brightness: Peak brightness with vivid color accuracy

Peak brightness with vivid color accuracy Contrast: Deep blacks and infinite contrast

Deep blacks and infinite contrast Applications: Movies, live sports, concerts, gaming events, corporate presentations

Movies, live sports, concerts, gaming events, corporate presentations Space Optimization: No projection room required, flexible scaling for auditorium dimensions

No projection room required, flexible scaling for auditorium dimensions Reliability: Auto Calibration Solution, 10-year warranty

Explore More

For those interested in innovative cinema technology, Samsung Onyx opens the door to a world of possibilities. From luxury seating arrangements to alternative content applications like gaming and live events, the Onyx Cinema LED Display is shaping the future of entertainment. As the demand for premium, differentiated experiences continues to grow, the Onyx technology empowers theaters to stay ahead of the curve and offer their audiences something truly extraordinary.

Whether you’re a theater owner looking to elevate your venue’s offerings or a movie enthusiast eager to be transported into the heart of the story, Samsung Onyx promises to redefine your expectations of what cinema can be. By combining unparalleled visual quality, enhanced comfort, and long-term reliability, the Onyx Cinema LED Display is poised to become the new gold standard in the industry, setting the stage for a brighter, more immersive future of entertainment.

