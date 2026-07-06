Samsung Galaxy Battery Drain? Change These One UI 8.5 Settings Now

If you own a Samsung Galaxy device running One UI 8.5, you may have observed a faster-than-expected battery drain. Samsung has pinpointed several factors contributing to this issue, including software inefficiencies, background processes, and certain features that consume more power than necessary. The positive news is that there are actionable steps you can take to mitigate these problems and enhance your device’s battery performance.

Corrupted Cache in One UI Home Launcher

A corrupted cache in the One UI Home launcher is a major factor behind excessive battery consumption. This issue triggers unnecessary background activity, which places additional strain on your device’s resources.

Solution:

Clearing the cache for the One UI Home app can significantly reduce resource usage. To do this, navigate to your device settings, locate the One UI Home app under the “Apps” section and select the option to clear its cache. This straightforward action can help restore efficiency and reduce power drain.

Nearby Device Scanning

The Nearby Device Scanning feature is designed to detect nearby Samsung devices, such as Galaxy Buds or Galaxy Watches. However, this feature operates continuously in the background, even when you are not actively using it, leading to unnecessary battery drain.

Solution:

If you do not frequently use this feature, disabling it can save a significant amount of battery life. Go to your device’s connection settings and turn off Nearby Device Scanning. This adjustment reduces background processes without affecting essential connectivity features.

Now Brief AI Feature

The Now Brief AI feature, accessible through lock screen settings, provides real-time updates and notifications by refreshing data in the background. While this feature can be helpful, it is also a hidden source of battery consumption.

Solution:

If you do not rely on this feature, consider disabling it. Turning it off will not interfere with critical device functions but will help conserve battery power. You can find this option under lock screen settings and deactivate it with a few taps.

Auto Restart Feature

The auto-restart feature is a built-in tool that can improve both system performance and battery efficiency. By restarting your device periodically, this feature clears temporary files and optimizes system processes, reducing unnecessary strain on your device.

Solution:

Enable the auto-restart feature in your device care settings and schedule regular restarts. This proactive approach ensures smoother operation and helps maintain consistent battery performance over time.

Background Usage Limits

Apps running in the background are a common source of battery drain. Many apps continue to consume resources even when they are not actively in use, which can significantly impact battery life.

Solution:

Use the “Background Usage Limits” feature available in your battery settings. Place unused or rarely used apps into deep sleep mode to prevent them from running unnecessarily in the background. This ensures that your device prioritizes power for the apps and tasks you use most frequently.

Good Guardians App

Samsung’s Good Guardians app is a powerful tool designed to help users monitor and optimize battery usage. Available for download from the Galaxy Store, this app provides detailed insights into which apps are consuming the most power and offers tools to manage them effectively.

Solution:

Install the Good Guardians app to gain a deeper understanding of your device’s power consumption. Use its features to identify power-hungry apps and adjust their settings for better efficiency. This app also includes additional tools to enhance overall system performance.

Samsung Keyboard Bug

A bug in the Samsung Keyboard app has been identified as another significant contributor to battery drain. This issue has been addressed by Samsung through a software update, which resolves the problem and improves battery performance.

Solution:

Ensure that your Samsung Keyboard app is updated to the latest version. Visit the Galaxy Store, check for updates and install the latest release. This simple fix can lead to noticeable improvements in battery life.

Post-Update Battery Stabilization

After a system update, it is common for battery performance to fluctuate temporarily. This occurs as the device adjusts to new settings, optimizations and background processes introduced by the update.

Solution:

Allow your device one to two weeks to stabilize after implementing these fixes. During this period, you should observe gradual improvements in battery performance as the system optimizes itself for the new software environment.

Optimizing Battery Life for a Better Experience

Addressing battery drain on Samsung Galaxy devices running One UI 8.5 requires a combination of targeted adjustments and proactive measures. By clearing the corrupted cache in the One UI Home launcher, disabling features like Nearby Device Scanning and Now Brief AI, and allowing tools such as auto-restart and Background Usage Limits, you can significantly improve your device’s battery life. Additionally, using the Good Guardians app and making sure your Samsung Keyboard app is up to date are practical steps to enhance efficiency.

With these solutions, you can regain control over your device’s power consumption, making sure a smoother and more reliable user experience.

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Source & Image Credit: PC Control Lab



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