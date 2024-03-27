Samsung One UI 6.1 lands tomorrow

Samsung has revealed that its new One UI 6.1 software update will be released tomorrow for a range of smartphones, this includes the Galaxy S23 series, S23 FE, Z Flip5, Z Fold5, Tab S9 (5G) series, and Tab S9 (Wi-Fi) series.
The new Samsung One UI 6.1 software update will bring a wide range of new features to Samsung’s devices and this will include the new Galaxy AI that is alreayd available on the Galaxy S24 range of handsets.
You can find out more details about the new Samsung One UI 6.1 software update over at Samsung’s website at the link below, the update will be released for the devices listed above tomorrow.
Source Samsung
