Samsung One UI 6.1 lands tomorrow

Samsung has revealed that its new One UI 6.1 software update will be released tomorrow for a range of smartphones, this includes the Galaxy S23 series, S23 FE, Z Flip5, Z Fold5, Tab S9 (5G) series, and Tab S9 (Wi-Fi) series.

The new Samsung One UI 6.1 software update will bring a wide range of new features to Samsung’s devices and this will include the new Galaxy AI that is alreayd available on the Galaxy S24 range of handsets.

Galaxy users, get ready to spice up your chats and cross language barriers with ease! The Galaxy AI features are now rolling out to more models, bringing cool tools like adjusting your message’s vibe and chatting in 13 different languages with Chat Assist. Dive into real-time convos with Live Translate, letting you swap voice and text in phone calls on-the-fly. Traveling? Interpreter mode’s got your back, making chit-chat with the locals a breeze with live text translations on a handy split-screen. But that’s not all – the Galaxy ecosystem’s getting smarter, making your daily digital life smoother. From whipping up search results with a simple circle gesture on Google to organizing your life like a pro with Note Assist for smart note-taking, and Browsing Assist for quick news summaries. Plus, Transcript Assist is here to transcribe and summarize meetings, even in different languages. Get ready for a seamless, efficient Galaxy experience like never before!

You can find out more details about the new Samsung One UI 6.1 software update over at Samsung’s website at the link below, the update will be released for the devices listed above tomorrow.

Source Samsung



