Samsung One UI 6.1.1 Adds New Galaxy AI Features

Samsung Electronics is poised to transform the mobile landscape with the introduction of One UI 6.1.1, an update that brings innovative Samsung Galaxy AI features to a wide array of devices. Starting in September, this update will extend the powerful AI capabilities previously exclusive to the Galaxy Z Fold6 and Z Flip6 to earlier models, including the Galaxy S24 series, S23 series, S23 FE, Z Fold5, Z Flip5, and Tab S9 series. These innovative features are engineered to streamline communication, boost productivity, and unleash creativity, making everyday tasks more intuitive and efficient than ever before.

Intuitive Communication Without Barriers

One UI 6.1.1 transforms communication across language barriers with Galaxy AI’s enhanced Interpreter, which now features Listening Mode and one-way translation. This feature enables users to engage in seamless conversations with individuals who speak different languages, fostering understanding and connection on a global scale. Additionally, Chat Assist simplifies the process of drafting emails and social media posts by generating messages based on just a few keywords, saving users valuable time and effort. Furthermore, Suggested Replies, a feature previously limited to the Galaxy Z Flip6, will now be accessible on the Galaxy S24 series, allowing users to quickly respond to messages directly from their connected Galaxy Watches.

Powerful Productivity From Anywhere

With the new update, Galaxy AI transforms any Galaxy device into a productivity powerhouse, empowering users to accomplish more, no matter where they are. Note Assist takes the hassle out of meeting notes by providing real-time translation and concise summaries, ensuring that users never miss a crucial point. The introduction of the transcript feature takes this a step further by converting voice recordings into easily readable text. PDF Overlay Translation streamlines the process of understanding foreign language documents by translating and overlaying text directly within PDF files, eliminating the need for separate translation tools. Sketch to Image enhances photos with AI-generated image options, allowing users to create stunning visuals with ease. Circle to Search with Google now includes step-by-step instructions for solving complex math problems and a new Sound Search feature, making it easier than ever to find the information users need.

Advanced Creativity Made Easy

Galaxy AI empowers users to unleash their creativity and produce professional-grade content with minimal effort. Portrait Studio allows users to transform their photos into stunning portraits in various styles, such as 3D cartoon or watercolor, adding a unique and artistic flair to their images. Instant Slow-mo enables users to slow down videos while maintaining smooth image quality, creating captivating and dramatic moments that are easy to save and share. These features democratize access to advanced creative tools, making it possible for anyone to express themselves through high-quality content.

Seamless Integration and Expanded Ecosystem

One UI 6.1.1 not only enhances individual Galaxy devices but also strengthens the interconnectivity of the Samsung ecosystem. The update ensures seamless integration between Galaxy smartphones, tablets, watches, and other smart home devices, creating a cohesive and intelligent user experience. Users can effortlessly transition between devices, with their preferences, settings, and content synced across the entire ecosystem. This level of integration allows for uninterrupted productivity and entertainment, as users can pick up where they left off on any Galaxy device.

Moreover, Samsung’s commitment to expanding its ecosystem of smart home devices means that Galaxy users can enjoy a truly connected lifestyle. From smart appliances to home security systems, Samsung’s innovative products work in harmony with Galaxy devices, allowing users to control and monitor their homes with unprecedented ease and efficiency. This expansive ecosystem, coupled with the advanced AI features of One UI 6.1.1, positions Samsung as a leader in the smart device market, offering users a comprehensive and future-ready solution for all their technology needs.

Availability

The One UI 6.1.1 software update for the Samsung Galaxy S24 series will begin rolling out in Korea on September 5, followed by North America and Europe on September 9. Updates for additional Galaxy devices and regions will be available in the coming weeks, ensuring that a wide range of users can benefit from these advanced features. Notably, pricing for the devices remains consistent with previous models, demonstrating Samsung’s commitment to providing innovative technology at accessible price points.

Summary

Samsung’s One UI 6.1.1 update represents a significant leap forward in mobile AI technology, bringing advanced features to a broad range of Galaxy devices. By focusing on intuitive communication, powerful productivity, and effortless creativity, Samsung is empowering users to achieve more and express themselves in new and exciting ways. As the company continues to innovate and expand its ecosystem, Galaxy users can look forward to a future where their devices work seamlessly together to enhance every aspect of their lives. With One UI 6.1.1, Samsung is not just updating software; it is redefining what is possible with mobile technology.

Source Samsung



