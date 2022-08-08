Samsung One UI 5 Open Beta Program launched for Galaxy S22

Samsung has launched the One UI 5 Open Beta Program for their Samsung Galaxy S22 smartphone, this will be available for all models of the Galaxy S22.

The new One UI 5 Open Beta Program will be available in the US Germany and South Korea first and then more countries will be added later on.

Samsung Electronics today kicked off its One UI 5 open beta program which will initially be available on the Galaxy S22 series (Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+ and Galaxy S22 Ultra) in the United States, Germany and South Korea, with releases in other regions planned over the coming months. One UI 5 brings a range of new customization, security and accessibility features as part of Samsung’s ongoing commitment to delivering the latest mobile experiences to as many users as possible.

“We know our users crave the ability to create their own individual mobile experience and we’re constantly looking to improve One UI to give people greater control and more options,” says Janghyun Yoon, Executive Vice President and Head of Software Platform Team of Mobile eXperience (MX) Business, Samsung Electronics. “We’re excited to offer early access to all the new customizable features that come with One UI 5 as part of an open beta and look forward to incorporating user feedback to develop a better and more meaningful experience for everyone.”

You can find out more details about the new Samsung One UI 5 Open Beta Program over at Samsung’s website at the link below.

Source Samsung

