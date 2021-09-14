Samsung One UI 4 Beta launches for Galaxy S21 devices

Samsung has announced the launch of its One UI 4 Beta program for its Galaxy S21 range of devices. The new beta program is now available for the Galaxy S21, the Galaxy S21+ and the Galaxy S21 Ultra.

The One UI 4 beta software is based on Android 12 and it brings a wide range of new features to the Galaxy S21 range of handsets.

“One UI 4 helps users create their own, optimized mobile experience because Samsung recognizes that, everyone wants to meet their unique needs and preferences,” said Dr. TM Roh, President and Head of Samsung Electronics’ Mobile Communications Business. “As we’ve done with every iteration of our One UI, we’ve listened to our users to understand the tools and innovations needed to create a better, more reliable, and enhanced overall user experience.”

The One UI 4 Beta Program allows users to try out One UI 4’s upgraded features ahead of its official release. Samsung Galaxy S21 series1 owners in select markets2 can register for the beta program via the Samsung Members app on their devices. Participants will be able to preview the One UI 4 design and new features3 and submit feedbacks. Samsung will use the information gathered from the beta program to fine-tune the One UI 4 user experience before delivering a final, optimized upgrade later this year.

