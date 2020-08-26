Samsung offering a free Galaxy S20 when you buy a 2020 QLED 8K TV in the UK

Samsung is offering a free Samsung Galaxy S20 smartphone when you buy one of their 2020 QLED 8K TVs, or you can claim up to £400 cash back.

The offering is available on the 202 QLED 8K range which includes the Q700T, Q800T, Q900TS and the Q950TS.

Samsung Electronics UK Ltd is delighted to offer customers a complimentary Samsung Galaxy S20 when purchasing 2020 QLED 8K TV models. The offer will run for UK shoppers from the 26th August until the 22nd September 2020 on Samsung.com (both UK and Ireland) and all 8K retailers throughout the UK and Ireland, including Dixons, Richer Sounds and Hughes.

Through this exciting promotion, customers purchasing a 2020 QLED 8K TV will also receive a complimentary Galaxy S20, worth up to £899. Samsung’s latest flagship smartphone, the S20, boasts brand-new camera architecture that combines AI with Samsung’s largest image sensor yet for stunning image quality. Samsung’s Galaxy S20 and Samsung’s QLED 8K will work in synergy as only Samsung can provide the experience of the Galaxy S20 allowing 8K video shooting, so users can capture their world in true-to-life colour and quality and then watch their content back with their state-of-the-art QLED 8K TV.

You can find out more details about Samsung's 2020 range of smart TVs over at Samsung at the link below.

Source Samsung

