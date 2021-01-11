Samsung mmWave 5G TCU to power in vehicle technology

Samsung has revealed that its new mmWave 5G TCU will be used to power in vehicle technology, for things like safety solution, self driving technology and more.

The Samsung mmWave 5G TCU provides ultra high speed connectivity to vehicles to provide instant information.

TCUs capable of tapping into 5G can provide information on the road to the driver while also utilizing rapid internet speeds to enable high quality content to be displayed. While it was working on developing the 5G TCU, Samsung came to the conclusion that 5G mmWave, which reduces data transfer latency to a minimum and is capable of covering a lot of vehicles at once, would be necessary to enable prompt communication between vehicles, pedestrians and infrastructure.

5G mmWave offers 100MHz to 1GHz of bandwidth, which is more than 10 times wider than the 5 to 100MHz of bandwidth currently offered by most wireless communication solutions operating on sub-6GHz spectrum. Samsung, having realized the unlimited possibilities of mmWave spectrum from the outset, has worked on making 5G a reality for more than ten years, starting with the frontier research regarding high-speed digital transmissions at ultra-high frequencies in 2009.

