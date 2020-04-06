Samsung Lifestyle TVs to get eco packaging that can be used for pet houses and more

Samsung have announced that their Lifestyle TV lineup will now come with eco friendly packaging that can be reused.

This new packaging will be available on their he Serif, The Frame and The Sero TV and you will be able to turn the packaging into useful items like pet houses, small tables and more.

As part of the rollout of the new eco-packaging, Samsung and Dezeen, a British lifestyle magazine, will hold a global design competition starting April 6th, where the two companies will award the most unique and practical designs and will apply the designs into its eco-packaging manual.

“Consumers are more likely to purchase from a brand that shares similar fundamentals and values as they do, and with our eco-packaging, we believe that we can provide our customers with a new experience that considers the environment as an important way to express themselves,” said Kangwook Chun, Executive Vice President and Head of Product Strategy Team of Visual Display Business at Samsung Electronics.

You can find out more information about this new packaging that Samsung will be using for their Lifestyle TVs at the link below.

Source Samsung

