Samsung Less Microfiber Filter unveiled, designed to reduce ocean plastics

Samsung has launched a new device that is designed to reduce ocean plastics that originate from laundry, the Samsung Less Microfiber Filter, this device is an external filter for your washing machine.

Samsung has designed this new device in collaboration with Ocean Wise and also with inspiration from clothing maker Patagonia, this new device is designed to reduce microplastic shedding by up to 54 percent, more information is below.

To enable customers to cut microplastic emissions from their laundry, Samsung first developed the Less Microfiber™ Cycle, a wash course that reduces microplastic shedding by 54%1 in part by leveraging Samsung’s proprietary Ecobubble™ technology. By using bubbles to help dissolve and absorb detergent, less heat and energy is required to wash clothes, resulting in reduced abrasion which in turn prevents microplastic emissions.

The Less Microfiber™ Filter takes this a step further, preventing up to 98%2 of microplastics released during laundry from escaping into the ocean, equivalent to eight 500ml plastic bottles per year3 when used four times a week. In addition, to help more customers get involved in cutting microplastic emissions, the Less Microfiber™ Filter has a mountable design style that allows it to be used with standard washing machine models, demonstrating the company’s dedication to long-term sustainability and helping customers embrace sustainability at home.

You can find out more details about the new Samsung Less Microfiber™ Filter over at Samsung at the link below. The device is nw available in the UK and Korea and it will be launched in more countries in quarter three.

Source Samsung



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals