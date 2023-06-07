Samsung Galaxy F54 5G smartphone gets official

We have been hearing rumors about the new Samsung Galaxy F54 5G smartphone for some time and now the device is official and it is launching in India. Samsung has revealed that the device will get 4 years of software updates and 5 years of security updates.

The Samsung Galaxy F54 5G comes with a 6.7-inch AMOLED display that will feature an FHD+ resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels and the display comes with a 120Hz refresh rate and a 20:9 aspect ratio.

The handset is powered by a Samsung Exynos 1280 mobile processor and it comes with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of included storage, the device also comes with a microSD card slot for extra storage.

The handset features a 6000 mAh battery and it comes with fast charging, there are also a range of high-end cameras with a single camera on the front and three on the rear. On the back of the handset, there is a 108-megapixel main camera for photos and videos, there is also an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera and a 2-megapixel macro camera. On the front of the handset, there is a 32-megapixel camera for selfies and video calls.

At Samsung, our mission is to empower our customers’ lives through powerful devices. The launch of Galaxy F54 5G signifies our unwavering dedication to meaningful innovation, enabling users to unlock their full potential. With features such as Nightography and Astrolapse, combined with an unmatched 120 Hz Super AMOLED+ display, 6000 mAh battery and 4 generations of OS updates, we are ensuring a revolutionary user experience with Galaxy F54 5G,” said Raju Pullan, Senior Vice President, MX Division, Samsung India.

You can find out more details about the new Samsung Galaxy F54 5G smartphone over at Samsung at the link below, the handset is now available to order in India and pricing starts at INR 27999 which is about $340.

Source Samsung



