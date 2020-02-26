Samsung launches the first Onyx Cinema LED Screen in Australia

Samsung has announced that it has launched the first Onyx Cinema LED Screen in Australia, the new cinema is launching at HOYTS Entertainment Quarter in Moore Park, Sydney.

This new cinema display measures 14 meters and Samsung will also be launching another 10 meter Onyx screen at HOYTS Highpoint in Melbourne, Australia.

As the cinema landscape continues to evolve globally, theaters are looking for new ways to enhance the movie-going experience,” said Hyeseung Ha, Senior Vice President of Visual Display Business at Samsung Electronics. “With Onyx, we are aiming to provide our entertainment partners and their customers a visual experience unlike any other. We are excited to partner with HOYTS to help showcase what we can offer in terms of theatrical picture quality and provide viewers with an experience that will bring them back to the cinema again and again.”



“We are always looking for new ways to stay ahead of the game and provide our guests with something unexpected,” said Damian Keogh, CEO and President of the HOYTS Group. “That is why we are leading the way and incorporating Australia’s first Onyx Cinema LED screens into our cinemas. These screens are a total game-changer, providing a movie and entertainment experience unlike anything our guests have seen before.”

You can find out more information about the new Samsung Onyx Cinema LED Screen over at the company's website at the link below.

Source Samsung

