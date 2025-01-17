Samsung Knox: Now Accessible to Every Business, Big or Small

Samsung Knox Suite is a comprehensive security and device management solution designed to meet the diverse needs of businesses of all sizes. Built on Samsung’s industry-leading Knox security platform, it provides robust protection, simplifies IT workflows, and enhances productivity for organizations looking to secure their mobile devices. With over 35,000 businesses across 134 countries already leveraging Knox Suite, it has become a trusted tool for managing Samsung Galaxy devices in various industries, including healthcare, finance, and government.

The latest update to Samsung Knox Suite introduces three flexible plans — Base, Essentials, and Enterprise — making it easier for businesses to choose the right level of security and management tools for their specific needs. Whether you’re a small startup with a handful of devices or a large enterprise managing thousands of smartphones and tablets, Samsung Knox Suite ensures your devices are secure and optimized for productivity. This scalability allows businesses to adapt their security solutions as they grow, without the need to switch to a different platform.

Pricing and Availability

One of the most appealing aspects of Samsung Knox Suite is its accessibility and affordability. The Knox Suite — Base Plan is included at no additional cost with the purchase of Samsung Galaxy devices, making it an excellent option for businesses seeking simple and secure device management without incurring extra expenses. This plan includes essential features like Knox Mobile Enrollment (KME) and Knox Platform for Enterprise (KPE), which provide a solid foundation for device security and management.

For businesses with more advanced needs, the Essentials Plan and Enterprise Plan are available for purchase, offering additional features like real-time troubleshooting, OS version control, and intelligent insights. These plans cater to organizations that require greater control over their mobile devices and need to ensure compliance with industry regulations or internal security policies.

Businesses investing in Galaxy Enterprise Edition devices receive even more value, as a one-year Knox Suite — Enterprise Plan license is included at no extra cost. This bundle provides access to the full range of Knox Suite features, ensuring that enterprises can take full advantage of the platform’s capabilities without worrying about additional licensing fees.

Samsung Knox Suite is available globally, making it accessible to businesses in various regions. It also integrates seamlessly with existing Enterprise Mobility Management (EMM) solutions, ensuring that organizations can easily incorporate Knox Suite into their current IT infrastructure without disrupting their workflows.

Scalable Solutions for Every Business

The three Knox Suite plans cater to diverse business needs, allowing organizations to choose the features that best align with their security and management requirements.

Knox Suite — Base Plan

The Base Plan is ideal for businesses seeking simple device setup and government-grade security. It includes Knox Mobile Enrollment (KME), which streamlines the device enrollment process, and Knox Platform for Enterprise (KPE), which provides a secure environment for business applications and data. This plan is suitable for small businesses or organizations with basic security needs.

Knox Suite — Essentials Plan

The Essentials Plan builds upon the Base Plan by adding advanced features like Knox Manage for unified device management and Knox Remote Support for real-time troubleshooting. Knox Manage allows IT administrators to control device settings, applications, and content remotely, while Knox Remote Support enables them to provide immediate assistance to users experiencing issues with their devices. This plan is well-suited for businesses with growing mobile device fleets and more complex management requirements.

Knox Suite — Enterprise Plan

Designed for large-scale enterprises, the Enterprise Plan includes all features from the Essentials Plan plus Knox E-FOTA, Knox Asset Intelligence, Knox Capture, and Knox Authentication Manager for maximum control and productivity. Knox E-FOTA enables over-the-air firmware updates, ensuring devices are always up-to-date with the latest security patches. Knox Asset Intelligence provides insights into device usage and performance, helping IT administrators optimize their mobile device deployments. Knox Capture enables barcode scanning and data collection, while Knox Authentication Manager provides secure access to business applications and resources. This plan is ideal for enterprises with stringent security requirements and diverse use cases.

Specifications

Knox Suite — Base Plan: Includes Knox Mobile Enrollment (KME) and Knox Platform for Enterprise (KPE). No additional cost with Samsung Galaxy device purchases.

Includes Knox Mobile Enrollment (KME) and Knox Platform for Enterprise (KPE). No additional cost with Samsung Galaxy device purchases. Knox Suite — Essentials Plan: Adds Knox Manage and Knox Remote Support for unified device management and troubleshooting.

Adds Knox Manage and Knox Remote Support for unified device management and troubleshooting. Knox Suite — Enterprise Plan: Includes all Essentials Plan features plus Knox E-FOTA, Knox Asset Intelligence, Knox Capture, and Knox Authentication Manager.

Includes all Essentials Plan features plus Knox E-FOTA, Knox Asset Intelligence, Knox Capture, and Knox Authentication Manager. Galaxy Enterprise Edition: Includes a one-year Knox Suite — Enterprise Plan license at no additional cost.

Explore More

For businesses interested in enhancing their IT infrastructure, Samsung Knox Suite offers seamless integration with existing EMM solutions, ensuring flexibility and scalability. This integration allows organizations to leverage their current investments while benefiting from the advanced security and management features provided by Knox Suite.

Additionally, Samsung’s ongoing innovation in device management tools ensures that businesses can stay ahead in creating secure, efficient mobile workspaces. As new threats emerge and business needs evolve, Samsung continues to develop and refine its Knox platform, providing organizations with the tools they need to protect their data and optimize their mobile workflows.

By leveraging Samsung Knox Suite and other Samsung solutions, businesses can create a secure and productive mobile environment that empowers their workforce while protecting sensitive data. As the mobile threat landscape continues to evolve, Samsung remains committed to providing flexible, scalable, and innovative security solutions that meet the needs of businesses of all sizes.

Source Samsung



