PlayStation VR2 firmware update enables PC support

The latest firmware update for the PlayStation VR2, Sony’s virtual reality headset priced at $550 MSRP, has introduced the capability for PC access, suggesting that Sony is moving towards supporting direct connections with PC platforms. This development aligns with Sony’s announcement about testing the ability for PS VR2 users to access a broader range of games on PC, aiming to expand the device’s compatibility beyond the PlayStation 5 ecosystem by 2024.

Despite the PlayStation VR2 not meeting sales expectations and facing a potential production pause, this move could enhance its appeal in the competitive and niche VR market. The iVRy VR community project has been instrumental in connecting the PS VR2 to AMD GPU-based systems and has indicated that a ‘VirtualLink’ adapter may still be necessary for full compatibility due to the headset’s hardware design. Sony is anticipated to release an official method for connecting the PS VR2 to PCs, which would likely include providing the required adapter to consumers.

PlayStation VR2 PC firmware update

Until now, the PlayStation VR2 has been tethered to the PlayStation 5 console, but not anymore. Sony’s latest firmware update is opening doors to the vast world of PC gaming. This means you can now use your $550 VR headset with your PC, potentially unlocking a treasure trove of new games and experiences. It’s a smart move by Sony, especially since the headset hasn’t been flying off the shelves as expected. By branching out to PC gamers, Sony is hoping to breathe new life into the PS VR2 and secure a stronger foothold in the competitive VR market.

But let’s get into the nitty-gritty of what this means for you. If you’re a PC gamer with an AMD GPU, you’ve got the iVRy VR community project to thank for making this connection possible. However, there’s a catch. The PS VR2 has some pretty specific needs when it comes to hardware, and to get the most out of your VR experience on PC, you’ll likely need a ‘VirtualLink’ adapter. This little device is crucial because it combines video, data, and power into a single USB-C connection, which is exactly what high-performance VR demands.

Don’t worry, though; Sony isn’t leaving you to figure this out on your own. They’re expected to roll out an official PC connection solution soon, and it should include the adapter you need. The goal is to make it as easy as possible for you to hook up your PS VR2 to your PC and dive into a wider array of VR content.

So, what does this all mean for the future of gaming? With Sony’s PlayStation VR2 now stepping into the PC arena, the possibilities for virtual reality gaming are expanding. While the need for an adapter might seem like a hurdle, the upcoming solution from Sony is poised to streamline the process, making it a breeze for you to connect and play.

As a gamer, you’re always looking for the best experience, and Sony’s move to enhance the PS VR2’s functionality is a clear indication that they’re listening to what you want. With the PlayStation VR2’s new PC compatibility, the world of virtual reality gaming is about to get a whole lot bigger.

Source : WCCFTech



