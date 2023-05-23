Samsung Knox is 10 years old

Samsung has revealed that its Samsung Knox security platform is 10 years old, it was first launched at Mobile World Congress back in 2013 and it is designed to bring extra security to Samsung devices.

Samsung has also revealed Knox Matrix which is the company’s vision of future devices which are connected in an ecosystem that is designed to protect all of those devices, more details are below.

There are currently three critical features of Knox Matrix that ensure its success. Trust Chain has devices monitoring each other for threats. Credential Sync secures user information as data is moved between devices; and Cross Platform SDK will enable devices on various operating systems and platforms (including but not limited to Android, Tizen and Windows) to join Knox Matrix with consistent security standards. This way, we can keep devices safe even in a hyper-connected world.

Knox Matrix manages all this within a private blockchain, allowing compatible devices to check each other for breaches and ensure safety with intelligent threat monitoring. With these steps in place and more features to be introduced, users will be able to enjoy multiple connected devices safely and conveniently.

Creating the foundations for the next era of device security requires careful consideration. Knox Matrix’s development is going strong, but there are challenges on the way to the next frontier. These include reconciling the many different types of products, with varying operating systems and security standards, into a frictionless system able to work as one.

You can find out more information about the Samsung Knox platform over at the Samsung website at the link below, it will be interesting to see what Samsung has planned for the platform in the future.

