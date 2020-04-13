Samsung is starting production of their Galaxy Fold 2 smartphone soon

The Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 is expected to launch in August along with the Galaxy Note 20, according to a recent report, Samsung is starting production of some of the parts for the handset.

Samsung has apparently already had a trial production run for their Galaxy Fold 2 smartphones and now it will start producing parts for the device ahead of its August launch.

We have heard a number of rumors about the new folding smartphone from Samsung, the device is expected to get a range of upgrades over the current handsets.

The handset is rumored to come with a 256GB storage option which should make it more affordable, the current device comes with 512GB of storage. It will also come with a new and improved folding display, this is one of the main features that Samsung has been working on for the device.

It will be interesting to see what Samsung comes up with for their new Galaxy Fold 2 smartphone, as soon as we get some more details about the handset, we will let you guys know.

