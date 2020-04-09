Samsung is donating 2,000 smartphones to NHS Nightingale Hospitals

Samsung has announced that it will be donating 2,000 smartphones to be used at the new NHS Nightingale Hospitals in the UK.

The NHS Nightingale Hospitals are being built at stadiums and other facilities in the UK to help treat COVID-19 patients. Samsung will also be providing UV phone sanitizing machines to these hospitals.

Samsung are also doing a number of other things in the UK to help out with the fight against the coronavirus, you can see some of what they are doing below.

Donating 2,000 devices to NHS Nightingale Hospitals across the UK, freeing up IT resource and providing key workers with essential communication. We will also be providing UV phone sanitising machines for use in these facilities.

Refocusing our production, service operations, suppliers and channel partners to ensure the NHS takes priority in receiving the equipment they need at discounted rates. These devices will enable NHS workers to carry out more remote working and enable isolated patients to stay connected with their loved ones.

Delivering support for all NHS staff via a dedicated support channel to ensure quick access to the repair or replacement of their Samsung products

Through our partnership with WeFix, offering NHS staff a free of charge priority Doorstep Samsung Phone Repair Service, beginning with NHS Nightingale Hospitals.

Donating Samsung Electronics UK’s digital outdoor advertising space booked for April to NHS England; and offering advertising on Samsung Smart TVs, free of charge, for public health announcements and messaging, helping to reach millions of people.

You can find out more details about what Samsung is trying to do to help fight against the COVID-19 virus at the link below.

Source Samsung

