Samsung is bringing Galaxy S22 camera features to other handsets

Samsung has announced that it will be bringing camera features from its Galaxy S22 flagship smartphone to other handsets in its range.

Some of these new features will include improved night portraits, auto framing, video calls and more, you can see more details below.

We introduce that the main camera functions applied to the Galaxy S22 can be additionally supported on the previously released models. Please try it out and leave a comment if you have any questions or suggestions.

This software update has a different schedule for each model. Starting with the Galaxy S21 today, it is scheduled to proceed sequentially until the end of May .

Night photography is also provided with the telephoto lens in Portrait mode, thanks to the Nitography technology of the Galaxy S22. Take bright, stunning portraits even in darkness.

The performance of the auto framing function in movie mode provided by the Z Fold and Z Flip series has been improved . It provides automatic Zoom In/Out and Tracking functions by recognizing the positions of up to 10 people at a distance of up to 5m . We also offer a new S21 .

Some of the features have been rolled out to the Galaxy S21 smartphone and it will also be released to a range of other devices. You can find out more information on all of the Samsung Galaxy S22 cameras features that are coming to other handsets at the link below.

Source Samsung, Tizen Help

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals