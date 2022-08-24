Samsung Internet 19.0 Beta released

Samsung has released its new Internet 19.0 beta and it is now available to download from the Samsung Galaxy Store and the Google Play Store.

The Samsung Internet 19.0 Beta software comes with some new security features and also some new security features and more.

Samsung Electronics today released Samsung Internet 19.0 beta,1 which provides new powerful features to help protect users against online threats from trackers and makes the browsing experience more convenient than ever. The beta version is available for download on the Google Play Store and Samsung Galaxy Store.

“Trackers are becoming increasingly sophisticated at avoiding detection and collecting personal information without the awareness or consent of the person being tracked,” says Janghyun Yoon, EVP and Head of S/W Platform at Mobile eXperience Business, Samsung Electronics. “We want users to have the safest, smoothest browsing experience possible. That’s why we have improved Smart anti-tracking, to give users more control over their privacy so they can browse with peace of mind.”

Samsung Internet 18.0 brought improvements to the Smart anti-tracking functionality, helping prevent cross-site trackers from using techniques for getting around tracker blocking. This Smart anti-tracking prevented trackers from using advanced redirecting techniques such as Canonical Name (CNAME) cloaking or delayed bounce to collect user data.

You can find out more details about the new Samsung Internet 19.0 beta over at the Samsung website at the link below.

Source Samsung

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals