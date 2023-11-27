Samsung HS Mono R290 heat pump launched in the UK

Samsung has announced that it has launched the new Samsung HS Mono R290 heat pump in the UK, the device was made official earlier in the year at the InstallerSHOW at the NEC in Birmingham.

The new Samsung HS Mono R290 heat pump will be available in a range of different capacities which will include 5, 8, 12, and 16-kW and all of the units come with a single fan design.

Several key features make the EHS Mono R290 a future-proof choice for homeowners. It has a remarkably low Global Warming Potential (GWP) of 3 (compared to the GWP of other refrigerant technologies such as R32 (675)). It provides a consistent supply of high hot water temperature, reaching up to 75 °C, making the range ideal for renovations and retrofits.

Moreover, the EHS Mono R290 boasts an enlarged integral plate heat exchanger capable of transferring more heat at once compared to a conventional outdoor unit, thanks to a heat transfer area of up to 39% larger. It boasts a reliable heating performance, enabling it to deliver a 100% heating performance in temperatures as low as -10°C. It also enables the production of Domestic Hot Water (DHW) at 70°C when the outdoor temperature is -10 to 43°C ambient temperature without using the booster heater, thus saving energy while producing DHW on hot summer days.

You can find out more information about the new Samsung HS Mono R290 heat pump over at Samsung’s website at the link below, as yet there are no details on pricing for the different models.

Source Samsung



