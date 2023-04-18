Samsung Health Stack 1.0 unveiled

Samsung is launching a new health project for digital health research called Samsung Health Stack 1.0. The company has revealed that the technology was developed by Samsung Research and Samsung Research America.

Samsung has revealed that their new Health Stack 1.0 will be open source and it is designed to make it easier to acquire health data and improve healthcare and healthcare research.

The Samsung Health Stack, which aims to make it easier and safer to acquire digital health data, will lower the barriers between medical researchers and digital technology experts, serving as a foundation for innovation in the digital health industry,” said Yunsu Lee, Vice President and Head of Data Intelligence Team at Samsung Electronics. “By promoting the development of digital health services, we hope to ultimately improve the quality of life for people around the world. We also hope that the Samsung Health Stack, being an open-source project, will be helpful to many people in the field, and we welcome the participation of interested developers and researchers.”

When conducting studies with wearables on conditions such as diabetes and hypertension, the Samsung Health Stack allows researchers to simplify the data collection process by entering only relevant information into the web portal.

Applications developed with the App SDK can support frequent communication between researchers and participants, leading to better research outcomes. Making the process faster can enable researchers to take on more varied and proactive healthcare projects, helping to create an environment where consumers can enjoy a healthier life.

You can find out more information about the new Samsung Health Stack 1.0 over at Samsung’s website at the link below.

Source Samsung





