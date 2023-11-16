Samsung gets multiple CES 2024 Innovation Awards

Samsung has announced that it has received multiple CES 2024 Innovation awards for a range of its products ahead of CES 2024 which takes place in January of next year. Samsu g has received awards in a range of different product categories.

These awards mean that Samsung has now been further recognized by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA)® for its commitment to developing products and services that reimagine the future. They also serve as a sign of the positive things to come, with the company being eager to build on its vision for a smarter, more sustainable world and unveil even more epic innovations in the coming year.

Samsung received accolades across its various product categories, including Mobile, TV, Audio, Projectors, Monitors and Home Appliances. This recognition exemplifies how — from groundbreaking developments in foldable smartphones, to the ways it helps people live more sustainable lives — Samsung is pushing the boundaries of what’s possible and providing more connected, customized and convenient experiences for its customers.

You can find out more details about the various CES 2024 innovation Awards that Samsung has received over at the company’s website at the link below, we are looking forward to seeing what Samsung has planned for CES next year.

Source Samsung



