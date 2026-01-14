Samsung Galaxy Z Roll 5G Leaks: 324MP Camera, 12.4-Inch Screen, and the Death of the Display Crease

The mobile world is currently undergoing its most significant transformation since the original iPhone, and Samsung is determined to stay at the helm. Following our previous look at the Samsung Galaxy Z Roll 5G, the landscape has shifted dramatically. With CES 2026 now in the rearview mirror and the first Galaxy Z TriFold units hitting shelves in international markets, new leaks suggest that the “Z Roll” isn’t just a concept anymore—it’s the definitive answer to the limitations of the foldable era.

If you thought the TriFold was the peak of engineering, the latest reports regarding the Galaxy Z Roll 5G’s final production specs will make you think again. Here is everything we’ve uncovered about Samsung’s motorized marvel as it prepares for a late 2026 debut.

The Death of the Crease: CES 2026 Breakthroughs

The most persistent criticism of the Galaxy Z Fold and Z Flip series has always been the visible crease. While the Z Fold 7 made strides, it was Samsung’s secret showcase at CES 2026 that truly changed the game. Industry insiders report that Samsung Display has perfected a “creaseless” panel using laser-drilled micro-perforations.

Unlike the traditional hinge that concentrates stress on a single line, the Galaxy Z Roll 5G utilizes a motorized rolling mechanism that distributes tension across the entire panel. Latest supply chain leaks suggest this “Zero-Crease” technology is the primary reason Samsung delayed the Z Roll’s mass production. By rolling the screen into the chassis rather than folding it, the Z Roll 5G achieves a perfectly flat 12.4-inch canvas that looks indistinguishable from a high-end tablet.

Beyond 200MP: The 324-Megapixel Monster

While our previous report highlighted the impressive 200MP ISO Cell HP2 sensor, the latest rumors from South Korean supply chains point to an even more ambitious camera array. Samsung is reportedly testing the ISO HR1 sensor, a staggering 324-megapixel primary lens, specifically for the Z Roll.

The logic is simple: the Z Roll is being positioned as a “Pro” workstation that replaces both a phone and a high-end tablet. To justify the “Ultra-Premium” price tag, Samsung is aiming for DSLR-level clarity. This sensor would utilize 16-in-1 pixel binning, allowing for incredible low-light performance and 8K video recording with zero crop factor. Combined with a new 50MP periscope telephoto lens capable of 10x optical zoom, the Z Roll could effectively end the era of carrying a dedicated camera.

Performance: Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 and AI Sovereignty

Under the hood, the Galaxy Z Roll 5G is expected to skip current-gen chips for the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 (or the Exynos 260 in select regions). But the real story isn’t just the raw speed—it’s the integration of Galaxy AI 3.0.

Rumors suggest a new feature called “Adaptive UI,” which uses the motorized screen to change the aspect ratio based on the app you’re using. If you open a spreadsheet, the screen might expand by 20% to give you a 4:3 view. If you’re watching a cinematic movie, it rolls out to a wider 21:9 format. This isn’t just a bigger screen; it’s a screen that understands your intent.

With up to 16GB of LPDDR6 RAM and a new cooling system inspired by vapor-chamber tech found in gaming laptops, the Z Roll is designed to handle “Standalone DeX.” This means you can plug the phone into a monitor and run a full desktop environment directly from the device without it breaking a sweat.

Powering the Beast: 8,000mAh and 100W Charging

A common concern with motorized screens is battery drain. Moving parts require power. To combat this, Samsung is reportedly fitting the Galaxy Z Roll 5G with a massive 8,000mAh dual-cell battery. This is a significant jump from the 5,600mAh found in the recently launched TriFold.

More importantly, the charging speeds are finally catching up to the competition. Latest leaks suggest 100W wired fast charging, allowing this massive battery to go from 0% to 70% in just 30 minutes. Given the power requirements of a 12.4-inch 144Hz display at 3,000 nits of peak brightness, these upgrades aren’t just luxuries—they’re necessities.

The “Wide Fold” Alternative

Interestingly, the Z Roll isn’t the only “super-phone” in development. Recent reports from The Elec mention a “Galaxy Z Fold 8 Wide” model. While the Z Roll uses a rolling mechanism, the Wide Fold is rumored to be a larger version of the traditional hinge design with an 18:18 aspect ratio (essentially two 18:9 screens side-by-side).

This suggests Samsung is bifurcating its premium lineup:

Galaxy Z Fold/Flip 8: For the mainstream foldable user.

For the mainstream foldable user. Galaxy Z TriFold: For the early adopters who want a 10-inch folding tablet.

For the early adopters who want a 10-inch folding tablet. Galaxy Z Roll 5G: The “Ferrari” of the lineup, for those who want the absolute latest in motorized, creaseless technology.

Pricing and Availability: What to Expect

With the Galaxy Z TriFold launching in the West in Q1 2026, the Galaxy Z Roll 5G is slated for a late 2026 release(likely at an August Unpacked event).

As for the price, prepare for sticker shock. While the TriFold sits around $2,499, the Z Roll 5G is rumored to start at $2,799. Samsung is positioning this as a “prestige” device, likely featuring a titanium frame and a built-in, upgraded S Pen with lower latency than ever before.

Is the Rollable Phone the End of Foldables?

The big question lingering after CES 2026 is whether rollables will eventually make foldables obsolete. Foldables still have the advantage of being “mechanical” and potentially more durable in extreme conditions. However, the rollable design solves the thickness problem—when retracted, the Z Roll is no thicker than a standard S26 Ultra, whereas foldables remain notoriously “chunky” in the pocket.

Samsung’s strategy appears to be one of total market saturation. By offering a Flip, a Fold, a TriFold, and a Roll, they are ensuring that no matter how you want your screen to expand, there is a Galaxy device for you.

Rumored Specifications: Samsung Galaxy Z Roll 5G (2026)

Feature Rumored Specification Main Display (Extended) 12.4-inch Rollable Dynamic AMOLED 2X Mechanism Motorized “Zero-Crease” Scroll Mechanism Refresh Rate 1-144Hz Adaptive LTPO Peak Brightness 3,000 Nits Processor Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 / Exynos 2600 (3nm/2nm) RAM 12GB / 16GB LPDDR6 Storage 512GB / 1TB (UFS 5.0) Primary Camera 324MP ISO HR1 (or 200MP HP2) with OIS Telephoto Camera 50MP Periscope (10x Optical Zoom) Front Camera 12MP Under-Display Camera (UDC 3.0) Battery Capacity 8,000 mAh Dual-Cell Battery Charging Speed 100W Wired / 25W Wireless Build Materials Grade 5 Titanium Alloy Frame Stylus Support Built-in S Pen with 2.1ms latency Operating System Android 17 / One UI 9.0 Expected Price Starting at $2,799 Estimated Launch August 2026 (Galaxy Unpacked)

Conclusion: A New Benchmark

The Samsung Galaxy Z Roll 5G represents the final evolution of the “pocketable computer.” With a 324MP camera, a motorized 12.4-inch screen, and enough power to rival a MacBook, it is clear that Samsung is no longer just making phones—they are building the foundation for the next decade of mobile computing.

Stay tuned as we get closer to the second half of 2026. If these rumors hold true, the “crease” will soon be nothing more than a memory in the history books of mobile tech.

Have a look at some of our other articles from our extensive collection on the Samsung Galaxy Z Roll 5G that you might find useful.



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals