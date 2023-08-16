Samsung Galaxy Z Fold5, Flip5 features headed to older devices

Samsung has announced that it is bringing some of the features from its new Galaxy Z Fold5, Z Flip5, Tab S9 Series, and Watch6 Series devices to some of its older Galaxy devices, including the Galaxy Z Flip4 and Galaxy Z Fold4.

Samsung is bringing select features from the latest One UI to previous generations of devices1 through a new update. This landmark release is part of the company’s ongoing mission to enhance the Galaxy ecosystem to help maximize users’ mobile productivity and entertainment experiences. The update will help bring the leading innovations launched on the Galaxy Z Fold5, Z Flip5, Tab S9 series and Watch6 series to more users around the world.

In order to provide a more seamless and enhanced device experience to users, the One UI 5.1.1 software update will come to Galaxy Z Fold4 and Z Flip4 devices starting this month, with Z Fold3, Z Flip3, Z Fold2 and Z Flip devices receiving the update sequentially. Galaxy Tab S8, Tab S8+, Tab S8 Ultra, Tab S7, Tab S7+, Tab S7 FE, Tab S6 Lite, Tab A8, Tab A7 Lite, Tab Active3 and Tab Active4 Pro users are also set to enjoy several new user-centric features as part of the One UI 5.1.1 update. In addition, Galaxy Watch5, Watch5 Pro, Watch4 and Watch4 Classic users will experience key updates from the One UI 5 Watch update.

You can find out more information about all of the new features from the Galaxy Z Fold5, Z Flip5, Tab S9 Series, and Watch6 Series devices that are coming to older Galaxy devices over at Samsung’s website.

