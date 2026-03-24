Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 vs. Fold 8 Wide: Which Will Have the Best Battery Life?

Samsung has introduced its latest foldable smartphones, the Galaxy Z Fold 8 and Z Wide Fold, showcasing significant advancements in charging speeds and battery capacities. These updates bring Samsung’s foldable devices closer to the performance standards of its flagship Galaxy Ultra series, making them more competitive in the premium smartphone market. For the first time, Samsung’s foldable lineup supports 45W wired fast charging, a substantial improvement over the 25W charging speeds of previous models. The video below from GregglesTV gives us more details.

Enhanced Charging Speeds: A Step Forward for Foldables

The Galaxy Z Fold 8 and Z Wide Fold now feature 45W wired fast charging, a capability previously reserved for Samsung’s Galaxy Ultra series. This upgrade drastically reduces charging times, allowing you to spend less time tethered to a charger and more time using your device. Whether you’re powering up during a quick break or preparing for a busy day, this improvement ensures greater convenience and efficiency.

While the wired charging speeds have seen a major boost, wireless charging capabilities remain uncertain. Based on earlier models, it is likely that wireless charging will remain capped at 25W, maintaining consistency with previous generations. Meanwhile, the Galaxy Flip 8 is expected to retain its 25W wired charging speed, with no significant changes anticipated in this area.

Increased Battery Capacities for Extended Usage

Battery life is a critical factor for foldable smartphones, and Samsung has addressed this with notable capacity upgrades. The Galaxy Z Fold 8 now features a 5,000mAh battery, representing a 600mAh increase over its predecessor, the Z Fold 7. Similarly, the Z Wide Fold is equipped with a 4,800mAh battery, a 400mAh improvement compared to the previous generation.

These larger batteries, combined with faster charging speeds, aim to deliver a more reliable and uninterrupted user experience. Whether you’re multitasking, streaming videos, or running resource-intensive applications, these enhancements ensure your device can meet your demands throughout the day. For users who rely on their smartphones for both work and leisure, these upgrades provide a tangible improvement in usability.

Powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 Processor

At the heart of the Galaxy Z Fold 8 and Z Wide Fold is the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor, an innovative chip designed to optimize both performance and energy efficiency. This processor enhances the speed and responsiveness of the devices, making sure smooth multitasking and seamless operation even during demanding tasks.

The Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 also plays a crucial role in managing power consumption, allowing the increased battery capacities to be utilized more effectively. For you, this means longer usage times between charges, even when engaging in power-intensive activities such as gaming or video editing. This balance between performance and efficiency ensures that the devices remain reliable companions for a variety of tasks.

Positioning Against the Galaxy Ultra Series

The Galaxy Z Fold 8 and Z Wide Fold now match the 45W wired charging speeds of the Galaxy Ultra series, narrowing the performance gap between Samsung’s foldable and non-foldable flagship devices. However, the Galaxy S26 Ultra still holds an edge with its 60W wired charging capability, highlighting the distinction between the two product lines.

Despite this, the upgrades in the Z Fold 8 and Z Wide Fold represent a significant leap forward for foldable technology. These devices offer a compelling alternative for users seeking a balance between innovation and practicality. With improved charging speeds, larger batteries, and enhanced processing power, Samsung’s foldable lineup is better positioned to compete in the high-end smartphone market.

The Importance of These Upgrades

The advancements in charging speeds and battery capacities are pivotal for the evolution of Samsung’s foldable smartphones. These improvements address key user concerns, such as longer charging times and limited battery life, making the Galaxy Z Fold 8 and Z Wide Fold more practical for everyday use.

For you, this translates to a more seamless and convenient experience. Whether you’re using the devices for professional tasks, entertainment, or multitasking, the combination of faster charging, larger batteries, and the efficient Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor ensures that these smartphones can keep pace with your lifestyle. These upgrades not only enhance the functionality of the devices but also solidify their position as viable alternatives to traditional flagship smartphones.

Advancing Foldable Technology

The Galaxy Z Fold 8 and Z Wide Fold represent a significant step forward in Samsung’s foldable smartphone lineup. With 45W fast charging, increased battery capacities and the power of the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor, these devices deliver a more robust and user-friendly experience. While they still trail behind the Galaxy Ultra series in certain areas, such as charging speeds, the gap has narrowed considerably.

These advancements highlight Samsung’s commitment to refining its foldable technology, making sure that it remains competitive in the ever-evolving smartphone market. For users, the Galaxy Z Fold 8 and Z Wide Fold offer a blend of innovation and practicality, making them attractive options for those seeking innovative features without compromising on usability.

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Source & Image Credit: GregglesTV



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