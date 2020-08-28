Geeky Gadgets

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5G to cost £1,799 in the UK, launches 18th September

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5G

It looks like we have some details on the pricing and launch date for the new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5G in the UK.

According to Max Weinbach, the handset will go on sale on the 18th of September in the UK and it will retail for £1,799.

Samsung have yet to reveal the full specifications on their new folding smartphone, what we do know is that the device will come with a 7.6 inch folding display and it features a Snapdragon 865 Plus processor, 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

As soon as we get a full list of specifications for Samsung’s new folding smartphone, we will let you guys know.

