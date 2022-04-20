Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 Pokemon Edition launching 24th April

Samsung has a new special edition version of their Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 smartphone, the device will be a Pokemon Edition and it will be launched on the 24th of April.

The photo above gives us a look at the new Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 Pokemon Edition, the handset will be launched in Samsung’s home country of Korea.

The specifications on this special edition Galaxy Z Flip 3 are expected to be the same as the standard version and should include a 6.7-inch folding display with an FHD+ resolution of 2640 x 1080 pixels, plus a secondary 1.9-inch cover display with a resolution of 260 x 512 pixels.

The handset will come with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 mobile processor and it features 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage and a range of cameras, with dual cameras on the back and a single camera on the front.

The cameras include a 10-megapixel Selfie camera on the front and on the back, there is a 12-megapixel wide-angle camera, and a 12-megapixel ultrawide camera. The handset also comes with a 3300 mAh battery and it features fast charging.

As yet there are no details on whether the new Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 Pokemon Edition will have different hardware specifications from the standard device.

Source Samsung, GSM Arena

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals