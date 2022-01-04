Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 5G Olympic Games Edition smartphone launched

Earlier we heard about the new Samsung Galaxy S21 FE smartphone and now Samsung has launched another device, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 5G Olympic Games Edition.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 5G Olympic Games Edition has been launched in China and it is a special edition version of an existing Samsung device.

The handset comes with a range of Olympic-inspired wallpapers and a custom theme and it is only going to be available in China.

As a reminder the device comes with a 6.7-inch folding display with an FHD+ resolution of 2640 x 1080 pixels, there is also a secondary 1.9-inch cover display with a resolution of 260 x 512 pixels.

The handset features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 mobile processor and it features 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

It also comes with a 10-megapixel Selfie camera on the front and there are dual rear cameras on the back, this includes a 12-megapixel wide-angle camera and a 12-megapixel ultrawide camera. The handset also comes with a 3300 mAh battery and fast charging.

The handset will go on sale in China on the 15th of January 2022 and it will retail for CNY 7,999 which is about $1,258 at the current exchange rate. You can find out more details about the device over at Samsung at the link below.

Source Samsung, GSM Arena

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals