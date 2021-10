Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 Bespoke Edition unveiled

Samsung is launching a new version of their Galaxy Z Flip3 smartphone, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 Bespoke Edition.

The handsets can be fully customized with a range of colors, you can choose the front and back colors and also the frame colors.

The Galaxy Z Flip3 Bespoke Edition is here, and with it a whole new way to express your individual style. The Galaxy Z Flip3 Bespoke Edition defies the one-size-fits-all approach to smartphones by allowing users to customize their device and showcase their unique style and personality.

With a choice of five colors for the front and back of the device — including blue, yellow, pink, white and black — and the option of a black or silver frame, users can choose from 49 unique combinations when designing their Galaxy Z Flip3 Bespoke Edition.

To place your order, visit the Galaxy Z Flip3 Bespoke Studio on Samsung.com. Once ordered, your tailor-made Galaxy Z Flip3 will be wrapped in special Bespoke Edition packaging and delivered to your door with a Bespoke Edition wallpaper and Cover Screen that matches your device’s colors.

You can find out more details about the new Samsung Galaxy Z Flip Bespoke Edition over at Samsung at the link below.

