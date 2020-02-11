Samsung Galaxy Z Flip Thom Brown Edition leaked

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip will be made official along with the Galaxy S20 at the Samsung Unpacked press event today and now we have details on a limited edition version of the handset.

Samsung has apparently teamed up with fashion designer Thom Brown and it launching a Samsung Galaxy Z Flip Thom Brown Edition, the handset can be seen in the video below.

The limited edition version of the handset will come with a special pair of Galaxy Buds+ and also a Samsung smartwatch.

As a reminder the handset will come with a 6.7 inch folding display with a Full HD+ resolution of 2636 x 1080 pixels.

The handset will feature a Snapdragon 855 and 8GB of RAM, it will also come with a 10 megapixel selfie camera and dual 12 megapixel rear cameras.

Source B2k6 / YouTube Sammobile

