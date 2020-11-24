Samsung Galaxy Z Flip gets One UI 3.0 beta

Samsung has released their One UI 3.0 beta software for a number of their smartphones and now the latest device to get the software is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip.

The One UI 3.0 beta brings Android 11 to Samsung’s smartphones and Samsung is expected to start rolling out the final version of the software before the end of the year.

The new Samsung Galaxy Z Flip One UI 3.0 beta software has so far been released to the device in South Korea, it is also expected to land in more countries soon.

The One UI 3.0 beta is also coming to more device this week which will apparently include the Galaxy Z Fold 2 and also the Samsung Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10+ and Galaxy S10e.

Source Tizen Help

