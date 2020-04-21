Samsung Galaxy XCover Pro now available in the US

The Samsung Galaxy XCover Pro smartphone is now available in the US, the handset is available with Verizon Wireless.

The handset retails for $499 in the US, it will also be available on monthly contracts with Verizon at a later date.

“The Galaxy XCover Pro is a reflection of Samsung’s increased investment and commitment to B2B market,” said DJ Koh, President and CEO of IT & Mobile Communications Division, Samsung Electronics. “We believe the business mobility market is ripe for transformation in 2020 and we intend to be the leader in pioneering an open and collaborative mobile platform for the next generation of digitally-enabled workforce.”

Here are the key specifications:

Display 6.3” FHD+, Wet Touch, Glove Mode AP Exynos 9611 (2GHz Octa-core) Memory 4GB + 64GB, microSD up to 512GB Camera Single Front Camera: 13MP, FF, F2.0

Dual Rear Camera: 25MP, AF, F1.7 + 8MP, FF, F2.2 Battery 4,050 mAh, user replaceable, Fast Charging (15W) OS Android 10.0 SIM Dual SIM (EUR), Single SIM (NA)5 NFC NFC (EMV L1) Augmented Reality Google AR Core Design Full Screen Rugged IP68, 1.5m drop (MIL-STD 810G certified) Sensor Accelerometer, Proximity, Compass, Gyroscope Pogo Pin Charging only Biometric Security Fingerprint (side) mPOS mPOS Ready Hot Key Two Programmable Keys Service LED Available

You can find out more information about the new Samsung Galaxy XCover Pro smartphone over at Samsung at the link below.

Source Samsung, Sammobile

