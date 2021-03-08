Samsung Galaxy XCover 5 gets official

We have heard a number of rumors about Samsung’s new rugged smartphone, the Samsung Galaxy XCover 5, the handset is now official.

The Samsung Galaxy XCover 5 is equipped with a 5.3 inch TFT display with a HD+ resolution and it is powered by an Exynos 850 processor.

The Galaxy XCover 5 is also enhanced with unique partner-enabled mobility solutions for use in a wide range of business scenarios, including the ability to integrate the walkie talkie capability in Microsoft Teams and transform the device into a barcode scanner.

Combined with the new Samsung Knox Capture the Galaxy XCover 5 can produce enterprise-grade scanning directly from the device’s camera at a competitive value, without compromising device performance. All scanned data is then directly transferred to business applications, saving time, and improving accuracy.

The device comes with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of included storage and it features a 3000 mAh battery and 15W fast charging.

The Samsung Galaxy XCover 5 comes with a choice of single or dual SIM depending on the country and it feature an IP68 rating and is MIL-STD810H certifies. On the front of the handset there is a 5 megapixel camera for Selfies, on the back there is a 16 megapixel camera.

