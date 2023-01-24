Samsung Galaxy Watch5 Golf Edition launched in the UK

Samsung has announced that it is launching the Samsung Galaxy Watch5 Golf Edition in the Uk and it comes with a range of features designed for golfers.

The new Galaxy Watch5 Golf Edition comes with a free lifetime subscription to the Smart Caddie golfing app which covers 40,000 golf courses worldwide.

With the Galaxy Watch5 Golf Edition, golf tracking and coaching will help you refine your skills and track your progress. Living better, day and night, is easy with Galaxy Watch5 Golf Edition. Samsung Health can monitor your heart rate and blood pressure , both good indicators of your overall wellbeing. It can even measure body composition (BIA), reading and understanding body fat and muscle density, for a complete picture of your physical fitness.

Galaxy Watch5 Golf Edition puts smart features on your wrist to make everyday tasks easier. Leave your phone in your golf bag and answer calls, texts and social media updates from your watch. It’s easy to pay with a flick of the wrist thanks to Samsung Pay, so you can swing by the clubhouse for lunch after a round. And with the SmartThings app, you can pop the heating on before you get home.

You can find out more information about the new Samsung Galaxy Watch5 Golf Edition over at the Samsung website at the link below.

Source Samsung





Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals