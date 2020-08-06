New Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 from $399

During its Galaxy Unpacked 2020 event today Samsung officially launched its new Galaxy Note20 and Galaxy Note20 Ultra 5G smartphones togethe with the companies Galaxy Watch 3. When compared to the original Galaxy Watch, Galaxy Watch3 is 14% thinner, 8% smaller and 15% lighter and will no offer users new health and wellness monitoring. Prices start from $399 for the 41mm model and $429 for the larger 45mm model. The Galaxy Watch 3 will be available in select countries starting from August 6th, 2020.

Galaxy Watch3 is available in 41mm and 45mm, both available in LTE and Bluetooth variants. Galaxy Watch 41mm variant will be available in Mystic Bronze and Mystic Silver, while the Galaxy Watch 45mm variant will be available in Mystic Silver and Mystic Black. The Galaxy Watch Titanium variant will be available later this year. The Watch 3 is compatible with Android 5.0 and above, with 1.5GB of RAM and above as well as iOS: iPhone 5 and above running iOS 9.0 and higher.

The smart watches Blood oxygen (SpO2) feature will soon measure and track oxygen saturation over time, and Samsung has created a new Health Monitor app which will include blood pressure (BP) monitoring and electrocardiogram (ECG) readings. The Galaxy Watch3 also comes with a new feature that detects falls, when a potential fall as been identified the watch can then send an SOS notification to your chosen contacts.

Specifications of the Samsung Galaxy Watch 3:

Color :Stainless Steel: Mystic Bronze, Mystic Black, Mystic Silver

Titanium: Mystic Black

Material Stainless Steel case with premium leather strap

Titanium case with metal strap

Dimensions

& Weight

45mm: 45 x 46.2 x 11.1 mm, 53.8g (Stainless Steel) / 43g (Titanium)

41mm: 41 x 42.5 x 11.3 mm, 48.2g (Stainless Steel)

*measured without strap

Display 45mm: 1.4” (34mm) / 41mm: 1.2” (30mm)

360 x 360 Super AMOLED, Full Color Always On Display, Corning® Gorilla® Glass DX

Battery 45mm: 340mAh / 41mm: 247mAh

WPC-based wireless charging

AP Exynos 9110 Dual core 1.15 GHz

OS Tizen Based Wearable OS 5.5

Memory 1GB RAM + 8GB internal storage

Connectivity LTE*, Bluetooth v5.0, Wi-Fi b/g/n, NFC, GPS/Glonass/Beidou/Galileo

*LTE connectivity only available in LTE models

Sensor Accelerometer, Barometer, Gyro Sensor, Light Sensor,

Optical Heart Rate Sensor, Electrical Heart Sensor

Durability 5ATM + IP68 / MIL-STD-810G

Other features include Running analysis thats offers real-time feedback during your runs, as well as six-factor post-workout reports, together with access to VO2 max readings offering insight into your oxygen consumption. Samsung explains a little more :

“Even when you’re at home, you have access to a full-service fitness studio with Samsung Health, which features a library of more than 120 different video workouts. Simply select a workout routine on your Galaxy smartphone, cast it onto your Samsung Smart TV8, and your Galaxy Watch3 will take care of the rest and automatically track the workout. Because recovery is just as important as the exercise, Samsung has been developing its sleep management offering since it was first introduced back in 2014. Now, Galaxy Watch3 offers brand new sleep score and insights to help you get better rest.’

“Galaxy Watch3 boasts all the craftsmanship of a luxury timepiece, while being comfortable enough to wear all day. Sporting a timeless design, this watch is built with premium materials like stainless steel and high-quality leather — and for the first time, Galaxy Watch3 will also be available in a titanium model that’s both durable and elegant. “

Source : Samsung

