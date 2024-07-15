Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra Gets Unboxed (Video)

The Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra is a premium smartwatch designed to withstand extreme conditions while offering a wide range of advanced features. With a price tag of $650, this watch is built to impress both in terms of durability and functionality. The watch is available in a 47mm size and comes in three stylish colors: silver, gray, and white, all crafted from high-quality titanium. The video below from Sakitech gives us a look at the new Galaxy Watch.

Unboxing and Design

Upon unboxing the Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra, you will find the watch itself, along with various band options to suit your style and preferences. The package also includes a magnetic charger for convenient charging and a quick start guide to help you get started.

The watch’s construction is a standout feature, using titanium grade 4 and grade 2 to ensure exceptional durability. This rugged build allows the watch to withstand extreme conditions, making it an ideal companion for outdoor enthusiasts and adventurers. The watch also incorporates a bioactive sensor for accurate heart rate tracking and a magnetic charger for hassle-free charging.

Display and User Interface

The Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra features a stunning 1.5-inch AMOLED display with a high resolution of 480×480 pixels. The display delivers vibrant colors and sharp visuals, ensuring that you can easily read the time and other important information at a glance. With a peak brightness of 3,000 nits, the watch remains visible even in bright sunlight. The always-on display feature ensures that you can always see the time without having to wake up the watch.

While the watch does not include a rotating bezel, it features a touch bezel that allows for intuitive navigation through the user interface. The touch bezel provides a smooth and responsive experience, making it easy to access various features and settings.

Performance and Specifications

Under the hood, the Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra is powered by the Exynos W1000 processor, which delivers fast and efficient performance. The watch is equipped with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage, providing ample space for apps, music, and other data. With a 590mAh battery, the watch offers impressive battery life, allowing you to use it for extended periods without worrying about frequent charging.

The watch runs on Wear OS 5 with One UI 6.0, offering a user-friendly and customizable interface. The combination of powerful hardware and optimized software ensures a smooth and responsive user experience, allowing you to navigate through various features and apps with ease.

Health and Fitness Features

One of the key highlights of the Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra is its comprehensive suite of health and fitness features. The watch includes a heart rate monitor that continuously tracks your heart rate throughout the day, providing valuable insights into your cardiovascular health. Additionally, the watch features an ECG monitor that can detect irregular heart rhythms and help identify potential health concerns.

The watch also offers sleep apnea detection, which can help you monitor your sleep patterns and identify any breathing disturbances during the night. With a wide range of workout tracking options, the Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra is a versatile companion for fitness enthusiasts, allowing you to track your activities and monitor your progress towards your fitness goals.

Continuous heart rate monitoring

ECG monitor for detecting irregular heart rhythms

Sleep apnea detection for monitoring sleep patterns

Comprehensive workout tracking options

Customization and Additional Features

The Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra offers extensive customization options, allowing you to personalize your watch to suit your style and preferences. You can customize the watch faces, quick toggles, and app screens to create a unique look and feel. The action button is also customizable, allowing you to assign specific functions or apps to it for quick access.

The watch includes advanced features such as fall detection, which can automatically detect if you have taken a fall and send an alert to your emergency contacts. It also features an emergency siren that can be activated in case of an emergency, drawing attention to your location.

In terms of connectivity, the Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra supports LTE, allowing you to set up a mobile plan and stay connected even when your phone is not nearby. The watch also includes device care and software updates to ensure optimal performance and security.

Additionally, the watch supports Samsung Wallet, allowing you to make payments directly from your wrist, providing a convenient and secure payment option.

Battery Life and Durability

The Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra features impressive battery life, offering up to 100 hours of usage in power-saving mode and 48 hours in exercise power-saving mode. This means you can wear the watch for extended periods without worrying about frequent charging.

In terms of durability, the watch is built to withstand the elements. It is water-resistant up to 10 ATM, allowing it to withstand depths of up to 100 meters for 10 minutes. Whether you’re swimming, diving, or engaging in other water activities, the Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra can accompany you without any concerns.

Up to 100 hours of battery life in power-saving mode

48 hours of battery life in exercise power-saving mode

Water-resistant up to 10 ATM (100 meters for 10 minutes)

The Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra is a feature-packed smartwatch that combines durability, advanced health tracking capabilities, and extensive customization options. With its rugged titanium build, high-resolution AMOLED display, and comprehensive suite of features, this watch is designed to withstand extreme conditions while keeping you connected and informed. Whether you’re an outdoor enthusiast, fitness enthusiast, or simply looking for a reliable and stylish smartwatch, the Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra is a compelling choice that delivers on both form and function.

Source & Image Credit: Sakitech



