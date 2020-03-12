Samsung Galaxy Watch Active2 Under Armour Edition launched

Samsung is launching a new version of their Galaxy Watch Active2 in the UK, the Samsung Galaxy Watch Active2 Under Armour Edition.

The new Galaxy Watch Active2 Under Armour Edition is available in two sizes 44mm and 40mm and it comes with either a 1.4 inch or 1.2 inch display with a 360 x 360 pixel resolution.

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. and Under Armour Inc., have today announced the exclusive Under Armour Edition of the Galaxy Watch Active2 will be released in the UK. The Galaxy Watch Active2 – Under Armour Edition is a new type of smartwatch, designed for dedicated runners, who want to take their fitness to the next level. As an expansion of the partnership with Under Armour, Samsung will provide a connected running experience, unlocking performance advantages that help runners optimise their form through features only available on the Galaxy Watch Active2 – Under Armour Edition.



With unique features such as cadence based real-time form coaching and premium access to the world’s largest fitness community through MapMyRun,[1] the Galaxy ecosystem experience on the smartwatch offers faster fitness insights, more intuitive coaching, and more comprehensive workouts accessible directly from the wrist.

You can find out more information about the new Samsung Galaxy Watch Active2 Under Armour Edition over at Samsung at the link below.

Source Samsung

